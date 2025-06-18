Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Twin Falls - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 175, near Twin Falls.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers say a 50-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

A 68-year-old man of Burley was also driving westbound on I-84 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. A 72-year-old woman from Burley was a passenger in the pickup.

The Volkswagen Jetta struck the Chevrolet pickup, which went off the road, rolled, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the pickup succumbed to their injuries on the scene of the crash, according to ISP.

The driver of the Jetta was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and was not wearing a seatbelt. The occupants of the pickup were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved