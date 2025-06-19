Melaleuca Freedom Celebration returns for 32nd year, promises most powerful fireworks show ever - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Melaleuca.

IDAHO FALLS — For more than three decades, families have gathered each Independence Day to witness a fireworks display unlike any other—a powerful tribute to America’s founders and heroes who have safeguarded freedom for nearly 250 years. This year, the 32nd Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration promises to be the most powerful, most dazzling, and most emotional one yet!

On July 4, 2025, 18,715 fireworks will light up the night sky over the mighty Snake River in a spectacular 31-minute display. This show remains the largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi River and ranks as one of the top five fireworks shows in the nation, as measured by the number of shells launched.

The 32nd Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration takes place at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls on Friday, July 4, starting at 10:03 p.m. Sponsored and fully funded by Melaleuca: The Wellness Company, this free fireworks display has become Idaho’s largest annual gathering, drawing more than 200,000 spectators.

“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is designed to do much more than entertain,” said Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot. “It’s meant to stir the soul of every spectator. We honor the more than one million men and women who died defending our country—not with a moment of silence, but with 31 minutes of breathtaking lights, patriotic music and messages of meaning.”

Fireworks Worth Traveling For

What began as a charming celebration has transformed into a nationally acclaimed Independence Day event, drawing families from neighboring states and across the country.

Year after year, first-time visitors arrive with curiosity, only to leave in awe, realizing they’ve just witnessed one of the most powerful fireworks tributes in America.

This isn’t a small-town fireworks show. It’s a world-class, professionally choreographed pyrotechnic display, recognized among the nation’s finest and designed to rival the best displays in U.S. cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. For 31 minutes, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration honors America’s heroes with wave after wave of fireworks, each one timed to patriotic music and narration that speaks to the heart.

Broadcast live on Classy 97 KLCE, the soundtrack has a narration and musical score composed of both classical and popular music. At the venue itself, Melaleuca provides over 100 professional-grade wireless speakers to ensure every spectator is fully immersed in the magic. Melaleuca recommends those watching from afar to use a car radio or a traditional handheld radio—rather than a digital HD radio, streaming service or smartphone app—to avoid the slight delay that can cause the soundtrack to fall out of sync with the fireworks.

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has been featured in USA Today, CNN, Travel + Leisure, and Reader’s Digest, and it continues to be voted as the region’s “Best Local Event.” The American Pyrotechnic Association has also named it a “must-see” fireworks display for Independence Day.

32 Years of Patriotic Innovation—and Still Getting Bigger

For 32 years, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has combined the latest innovations with timeless patriotism to create an unforgettable Fourth of July experience. Our pyrotechnicians travel the world in search of the best products to deliver a show that is fresh, breathtaking, and unforgettable. Spectators can expect sweeping “fireworks scenes”—wall-to-wall bursts choreographed across the skyline—and a grand finale that floods the sky in a symphony of red, white, and blue.

Behind the scenes, months of preparation go into crafting the show through advanced 3D simulations and digital choreography. Every burst, every beat, and every patriotic note is precisely engineered to be in perfect harmony.

This precision is made possible by the Galaxis Wireless Firing System, which is the same elite technology used at Olympic ceremonies and international fireworks competitions. Each shell’s explosion is timed to the beat, accurate to one one-hundredth of a second, creating an immersive experience.

Stretching across more than a football field in length, five firing zones create a breathtaking panorama of light, color, and patriotic emotion.

Honoring the Heroes Who Paid the Price for Freedom

What sets the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration apart? It’s not just the scale, though it stands among the largest fireworks shows in the US. And it’s not just the spectacle, though the artistry and quality rival the best of the best.

What truly distinguishes this event is its sacred purpose: to honor the more than one million Americans who have given their lives in defense of our country since 1776. Each firework, every musical phrase, and each word of narration is part of a larger tribute—a national moment of remembrance and gratitude.

“The combination of fireworks, music and message provides magical moments of reflection and an opportunity to re-pledge allegiance to the flag that represents our nation,” Frank said. “Sometimes we need to be reminded that freedom isn’t free.”

One-of-a-Kind Amphitheater Built for Fireworks

The fireworks amphitheater, along with The Waterfront event venue, at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls was thoughtfully developed and built by Ball Ventures with the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in mind. It stands as the only outdoor venue in America built specifically for a fireworks show of this magnitude.

Thanks to a strong partnership with Ball Ventures, the 110-acre venue surrounding the raised fireworks platform offers plenty of open space for prime viewing spots. Designed to maximize both public safety and the spectator experience, the site offers unparalleled views of the panoramic fireworks display.

“Ball Ventures deserves enormous credit,” said Frank. “They took on an ambitious development project to serve the community, investing millions of dollars and contributing thousands of hours of manpower. Snake River Landing isn’t just a great venue—it’s a gift to the people of eastern Idaho. Ball Ventures has been an outstanding partner to all those who gather here to honor America.”

“Ball Ventures is proud to partner with Melaleuca and be part of one of the largest and most breathtaking Independence Day celebrations in the nation,” said Ball Ventures CEO Rick Bozzelli. “Our staff dedicates hundreds of hours into planning, logistics, and execution—down to the smallest details—to ensure this celebration is safe, seamless, and unforgettable. The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing is a testament to Frank’s commitment and the tireless efforts of our Ball Ventures staff. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the way they consistently rise to the occasion to serve our great community with excellence.”

Family Fun at Riverfest

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration serves as the grand finale to a full day of family-friendly festivities. Beginning at 9 a.m. with the Idaho Falls Liberty on Parade, the celebration continues with Riverfest—a vibrant gathering along the Snake River filled with food, fun, and local flavor.

Throughout the day, families can enjoy:

A display of vintage cars, trucks and tractors presented by the Melaleuca Museum Foundation

Helicopter rides hosted by EastIdahoNews.com

A family-friendly kid zone with bounce houses and activities

An off-road UTV demonstration course

Dozens of local food trucks serving favorite dishes

Community booths, vendor giveaways and entertainment

Picnic areas perfect for relaxing

Riverfest concludes at 9 p.m., allowing visitors and vendors time to settle in for the main event at 10:03 p.m. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the entire Fourth of July in one place — celebrating freedom, enjoying time together and creating lasting memories.

Volunteers and first responders will be stationed throughout the area to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Traffic and Parking Plan

With more than 200,000 people expected to gather in the vicinity, organizers have implemented a proven master traffic plan designed to ensure that guests can arrive and depart safely and efficiently. This traffic plan is the result of close collaboration with the City of Idaho Falls, Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Horrocks, Melaleuca, and Ball Ventures.

Each parking lot will exit in a single, pre-determined direction to keep traffic flowing smoothly and help everyone get home as quickly as possible.

Melaleuca and Ball Ventures express sincere appreciation to local law enforcement, who demonstrate outstanding professionalism and leadership year after year in managing this large-scale community event.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to review the parking map ahead of time at FreedomCelebration.com/Parking. These maps will help attendees choose the parking area that best matches the direction they wish to head after the fireworks end.

Visit FreedomCelebration.com for more information.