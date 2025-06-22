Minibus crash in Lesotho claims lives of LDS Young Women and local leaders - East Idaho News

LESOTHO (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints confirms that a multi-vehicle crash in the country of Lesotho claimed the lives of several Young Women and local church leaders in the area.

A post from the Church confirms the group was traveling on a minibus at the time of the crash. The details of what caused the crash and the exact number of injuries and fatilities is unknown.

The Africa South Area Presidency issued a statement regarding the incident:

“Our hearts are heavy and we are saddened by this tragic incident. We extend our love and heartfelt condolences to the many families and friends who have been impacted by this tragedy. We mourn the lives of those who have passed, and we pray that we may all feel the love, peace and healing power of the Lord Jesus Christ, during this difficult time.”

The church says leaders are actively ministering to the affected individuals and families, offering spiritual and emotional support, as well as coordinating care for the injured.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve posted a condolence message to social media after the incident: