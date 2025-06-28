More states pass laws restricting transgender people's bathroom use - East Idaho News

WASHINGTON (Stateline) — Nineteen states now have a law or policy banning transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

About 1 in 4 transgender people live in states with some form of bathroom restrictions, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit research group that tracks LGBTQ+-related legislation.

So far this year, at least eight states have passed new transgender bathroom laws or expanded existing ones.

In March, Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed a pair of Republican-sponsored bills restricting the use of bathrooms and locker rooms in public buildings. The House bill requires public school students and anyone in a government building to use the bathroom or locker room corresponding with their sex assigned at birth, regardless of their gender identity, appearance or the gender on their legal documents. The Senate’s bill, which requires public school students to use facilities that align with their sex at birth, was introduced after a local school board called on lawmakers to restrict bathroom use.

Wyoming Republican Rep. Martha Lawley, who sponsored the House bill along with another one restricting transgender girls’ participation in sports, called them “common-sense measures.”

“As the first state to grant women the right to vote, we showed the nation that Wyoming leads when it comes to equal opportunity,” Lawley wrote in an op-ed she published online ahead of the legislative session. “Now, we can lead again, ensuring our daughters and granddaughters can pursue their dreams with the same sense of fairness and security.”

Earlier in the session, a local Wyoming basketball coach who is a transgender woman spoke against the bill because she said it would require her to share a restroom with teenage boys, WyoFile reported.

Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and West Virginia have also passed or expanded similar bathroom laws this year. South Carolina renewed its K-12 bathroom law earlier this year when it passed the state budget. The bathroom policy became law last year when it was inserted into part of the state budget, which must be renewed each year.

The Arizona legislature passed a bill in May that would have restricted school bathrooms and changing rooms, but Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed it, along with two other GOP-backed bills targeting transgender people.

Stateline is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org.