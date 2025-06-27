Multiple crashes on I-15 near Inkom block southbound lanes, cars backed up for miles - East Idaho News

INKOM — A crash in a one-lane construction zone over a bridge has backed up traffic for miles Friday afternoon, and there is no estimate as to when the road will reopen.

All southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Inkom, from mile marker 63 to 57, are closed.

According to Lt. Todd Orr with the Idaho State Police, around 12:09 p.m., a semi-truck attempted to switch lanes on top of an under-construction bridge near mile marker 57.

At least one other crash occurred as traffic was backing up.

The area affected by the crash. | Idaho 511

Orr says he does not believe anyone was seriously injured or has been transported from the scene.

“We’re normally backed up there, just because of the heavy amount of traffic going down to a single lane, where there is construction in the summer,” says Orr. “It’s just going to take a little while to clean it up when they do get it fully open.”

Idaho 511 recommends considering alternate routes and noting that drivers should expect delays.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when we know more.