National 50501 Movement no longer affiliated with Salt Lake group after fatal shooting - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Organizers of the national 50501 Movement on Thursday announced they are disassociating themselves with the Salt Lake affiliate following the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander by “peacekeeper” volunteers of the group.

“We are unable to release any further information at this time as this is still an active legal investigation. To reiterate, we are decentralized. Each local group is autonomous, and they are responsible for their planning. Due to SLC 50501’s disregard for our nonnegotiable values, we are no longer affiliated with them,” the national group announced Thursday on Facebook and other social media.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, as an estimated 10,000 people were marching on State Street, two men who police say described themselves as part of the “peacekeeping” group for the rally spotted 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa near 151 S. State. One of the men says he watched Gamboa move away from the main crowd to a secluded area behind a wall.

“The peacekeepers found this behavior to be suspicious and kept Arturo in view. One of the peacekeepers observed Arturo remove an AR-15 style rifle from a backpack he was carrying. He observed Arturo begin to manipulate the rifle, and they called out to him to drop the gun after drawing their own firearms. Arturo then lifted the rifle, and according to witnesses he began to run toward the large crowd gathered on State Street holding the rifle in a firing position,” a police booking affidavit states.

Police say Gamboa did not fire a shot during the confrontation with rally volunteers. But one of the two men who confronted him fired three rounds from his own handgun and injured Gamboa and also killed an innocent bystander, 39-year-old Arthur Folasa “Afa” Ah Loo.

RELATED | ‘Safety volunteer’ who fired shots during ‘No Kings’ protest is a military veteran, Utah organizers say

Gamboa was arrested for investigation of murder. As of Thursday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said it was still considering formal charges. The so-called “peacekeepers” were not arrested, but their cases will also be reviewed by the district attorney’s office.

Sarah Parker, a national coordinator for 50501, told CNN right after the incident that volunteer peacekeeping teams are common for protests. She said organizers ask attendees, including the peacekeepers, not to bring weapons. Still, Parker said the two men in Salt Lake City stopped what could have been a larger mass casualty event.

RELATED | ‘Innocent bystander’ shot, killed by member of ‘peacekeeping’ group at Salt Lake ‘No Kings’ rally

“Our safety team did as best as they could in a situation that is extremely sad and extremely scary,” Parker said.

On Thursday, however, the group issued a new statement saying that “in the immediate aftermath, amid heartbreak and confusion, our early statements included inaccuracies shaped by fast-moving and incomplete information. We acknowledge those mistakes, and we deeply regret any additional harm they may have caused to Arturo.”

The group now says the Salt Lake City 50501 organizers did not live up to national standards.

“The presence of weapons and any action that endangers lives stands in direct opposition to the values we uphold. We feel deep anguish that harm unfolded in a space connected to our name and vision,” the national group said. “While we do not permit firearms at 50501 protests, we recognize that Utah law permits the open carry of weapons, and this reality shaped some of the events that unfolded.

“As we mourn Afa’s loss, we are taking deliberate steps to ensure that the name 50501 continues to reflect the values we hold sacred: disciplined, accountable and life-affirming. Our commitment to building a movement rooted in truth, nonviolence and the inherent dignity of al people remains unchanged,” the group said.

RELATED | ‘No Kings Day’ draws thousands of eastern Idahoans out to protest