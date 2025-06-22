Nearly 1,000 people attend fifth annual Rexburg Pride celebration - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Despite the chilly weather, around 1,000 community members made their way to Porter Park in Rexburg Saturday to celebrate, dance and show support for the LGBTQ community.

The event marked the fifth year for Rexburg Pride in “America’s Family Community.” It was hosted by yoga studio Namaste Nook.

One of the organizers, Doug Pawson, told EastIdahoNews.com that while Rexburg is a predominantly conservative community, it doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to come out and show that there are other like-minded people within the community.

“Pride is open for everybody. Anybody in the community can come down, and you’re welcome here, walk around, get to know some people,” Pawson said.

Around 1,000 community members participated during Rexburg Pride | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Activities organizer Lorene Nance said Pride has been a great opportunity to show how kind the Rexburg community can be in supporting the LGBTQ community.

“It’s amazing to see the diversity of ages and people and everyone who’s here,” Nance said.

Drag Queen Miss Jay, known as Jay Kilpatrick, is proud to call Rexburg his home for the past 43 years and he’s glad to be associated with this event.

“To have this be up here in this community is awesome. It’s totally for the people that live up here,” Kilpatrick said. “I don’t know what Rexburg would do without this.”

Kilpatrick said the support from the community is vital for those who are on the younger side, who may be struggling with their sexual identity. Having an event like Pride allows them to have a space to get away from events in their lives where they may be bullied or attacked.

“Just love one another,” Kilpatrick said. “That’s a teaching that everybody should just abide by. Just love everybody for who they are, whether it’s race or being LGBTQ.”

Two community members participating in the red carpet walk during Rexburg Pride | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Kilpatrick and Tauri Z will be hosting a drag show in Idaho Falls on June 28. Elliott from season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be involved as well.

RELATED | Reality TV show drag queen coming to eastern Idaho for performance, bingo

While a majority of those at Porter Park were there for Pride, a few community members were present to peacefully protest against Rexburg Pride.

Samantha Hexenjager and Melina Isbell were there, along with four other individuals, as concerned citizens.

“We are protesting against having a celebration of sexuality openly in public space, particularly same sex sexuality and transgenderism” Hexenjager said.

Community members peacefully protesting Rexburg Pride over concerns of open expression of sexuality in public. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Hexenjager told EastIdahoNews.com she’s concerned about the possibility of these expressions happening in front of families and children.

She used to struggle with same sex attraction, until she found Jesus.

“I have a particular heart for them and for helping them,” Hexenjager said.

Isbell expresses a similar sentiment, explaining that while they don’t agree with Pride, they try to love everyone and keep God in their minds and hearts.

Overall, Hexenjager said they’ve been conducting this protest for the past three years, and the reception has always been cordial with these community members.

Krys and Kate Giles attended Rexburg Pride for the first time this year. Kate, who is pansexual and non-binary, said having an event like this shows them they are welcome here.

“We aren’t afraid to show our true colors, and it’s nice to see everyone come together,” Kate said.

Mother Folkers were one of the many performances and events community members got to see during Rexburg Pride | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Krys, who transitioned from male to female, echoed the sentiments of the Rexburg Pride organizers regarding the number of community members at Porter Park to celebrate and show support.

“Being able to have this in Rexburg just shows that there’s a bigger community that you don’t see very often,” Krys said.