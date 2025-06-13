Raise a glass to possibilities: Business Women of Pocatello host fundraiser - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Craft beer, live music, and a mission to empower. Not your average Tuesday night out in Pocatello. The Business Women of Pocatello (BWP) will help invest in the future of local, women-owned businesses with the fundraiser, “Pints and Possibilities.”

Mark your calendars for “Pints and Possibilities” on Tuesday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Martlet Brewery & Public House, 218 North Main Street in downtown Pocatello. The event will feature live music by Dustin Armstrong & The Remedy, raffle prizes, and plenty of locally brewed beer.

Organizers say this event isn’t just about great drinks and good company—it’s about empowering local women in business. A portion of the evening’s sales will support the Business Women of Pocatello Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to women launching or expanding their businesses in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.

These grants are a key part of the organization’s mission to engage, empower, and educate women in business.

Members of BWP award grants to women-owned businesses in Pocatello. The current fundraiser will contribute to this year’s grant money. | Courtesy BWP

Founded in 2017, the Business Women of Pocatello has grown into a vibrant organization. It offers monthly networking events, educational workshops, and frequent highlighting of member businesses and services. BWP welcomes women from all industries and walks of life, promoting a community that supports women-owned businesses.

“We believe in helping women turn their dreams into real possibilities,” said BWP board member and marketing chair Ellen Loomis. “All money raised goes directly to helping local women-owned businesses.”

Funds raised during the evening will be awarded later this year. Past recipients have used their grants to purchase equipment, invest in training, and grow their client base.

Southeast Idaho-based trio Dustin Armstrong & The Remedy will provide the musical backdrop for the evening. Known for their upbeat blend of country, pop, and blues, the group is a familiar fixture at local venues and markets. Their feel-good sound is expected to provide the perfect atmosphere for the fundraiser.

“Pints and Possibilities” is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with local entrepreneurs, enjoy great music, and support a meaningful cause that promotes women’s leadership and regional economic growth.

“BWP strives to empower others and make a positive impact,” said Loomis. “I am proud to be a member of the Business Women of Pocatello, where I connect with inspiring professionals to foster growth and collaboration.”

For more information follow Business Women of Pocatello on Facebook.