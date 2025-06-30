‘We’re beyond furious’: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal - East Idaho News

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the highly anticipated murder trial accused of killing four Idaho college students, accepted a plea deal.

A victim’s family member told the Idaho Statesman that they received a letter, and provided the letter to the Statesman, confirming the plea deal. The plea deal was first reported by NewsNation.

Kohberger was accused of fatally stabbing the University of Idaho students in November 2022 in their off-campus Moscow home. He faced four first-degree murder charges and, if convicted, could have been sentenced to death in a trial that was slated to start with opening statements on Aug. 18.

The victims were seniors Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21; junior Xana Kernodle, 20; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20. The three women lived in the Moscow home with two female roommates who went physically unharmed in the attack early on a Sunday morning. Chapin was Kernodle’s boyfriend and stayed over for the night.

The plea deal offered to take the death penalty off the table, in exchange for Kohberger pleading guilty to the four first-degree murder charges and an additional charge of felony burglary. He’s expected to appear in court at 11 a.m. July 2 for a change of plea hearing, according to the letter, which was provided to one of the victims’ family.

If Kohberger pleads guilty “as expected,” he’ll likely be sentenced in late July to life in prison, according to the letter. If he doesn’t, the trial will proceed as planned. As a part of the plea deal, Kohberger will also have to waive his right to an appeal.

“We cannot fathom the toll that this case has taken on your family,” read the letter, signed by Moscow Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson. “This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family. This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals.”

The trial court administrator and spokesperson for the Idaho court system declined to comment. When reached by phone, the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also declined to comment, citing the gag order.

“We are beyond furious at the state of Idaho. They have failed us,” the Goncalves family posted on its Facebook page. “Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support.”

Steve Goncalves and Stacey Chapin could not be reached for comment.