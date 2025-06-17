Retired Idaho Falls firefighter charged for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in her home - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A former Idaho Falls Fire Department captain was arrested after a woman told police he snuck into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Robert Zaladonis, 59, is charged with felonies for forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and battery with intent to commit a serious felony and a misdemeanor for sexual battery.

According to court documents, Zaladonis is a retired Idaho Falls firefighter. Older posts on the Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook page state he was an IFFD fire captain before retiring in 2019.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the city of Idaho Falls for comment, and received this statement from city spokeswoman Kimberly Felker:

“The city of Idaho Falls is aware that Robert Zaladonis, a former city employee, has been charged with sexual assault. This individual was employed with the city from March 1993 to June 2019, and is no longer employed by the city.”

Police reports say a woman contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department on Sept. 22, stating that a man she knew through work, identified as Zaladonis, had “entered her home and bedroom without permission while she was in bed” and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told officers that Zaladonis grabbed her by the neck and groped her before stating he was going to have sex with her. The victim reportedly asked Zaladonis to stop and leave her home.

According to court documents, the assault stopped when Zaladonis heard other people in the home.

The victim left the bedroom, and Zaladonis followed her into the kitchen, where she “continuously told (Zaladonis) he needed to leave.” A relative of the woman corroborated her statements to police, stating they witnessed the confrontation.

During an interview with a detective, the victim reiterated the incident and stated that Zaladonis had forcibly sexually assaulted her. She also showed the detective a text message conversation with Zaladonis, where she confronts him about the incident.

“I really did not appreciate how inappropriate you were,” said the victim. “And when I kept asking you to stop, you did not, it really frustrates me.”

Zaladonis reportedly replied, “OK, I’m sorry you feel that way,” to which the victim stated, “I am not okay right now, Bob. This is not friends or anything I ever asked for.”

The victim also told Zaladonis that his actions were “abrasive and forcefully not okay.”

She later participated in a recorded phone call in which she confronted Zaladonis about the incident, with a detective listening in.

According to court documents, Zaladonis did not admit to the assault on the call and stated, “You’re making accusations that I do not agree with, goodbye,” before hanging up.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Zaladonis’ cell phone, where they reportedly found a “lengthy message thread” with the victim. In the conversation, detectives say Zaladonis made “multiple sexual advances toward (the victim) which she denied.”

Police reports say investigators found no evidence of the victim inviting Zaladonis to her home on the night of the alleged assault, and saw messages from the victim confronting Zaladonis about the incident afterward.

Detectives say Zaladonis allegedly deleted multiple calls between him and the victim, including the recorded confrontation call and calls made on the night of the alleged assault.

Court records say the detectives made multiple attempts to interview Zaladonis, which were unsuccessful.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 28, and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He paid his bail and was released the next day.

Zaladonis is expected to appear for a continued preliminary hearing on June 24. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Zaladonis has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.