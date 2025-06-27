Robotic bear helps teach bear safety in Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — With campers and summer crowds arriving and bear activity on the rise, Idaho Fish and Game is ramping up efforts to educate the public about bear safety, starting with a life-sized, remote-controlled robotic bear at the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance “Wildlife Festival” at Harriman State Park on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mechanical bruin is part of an interactive exhibit where people can safely practice using bear spray in a realistic scenario.

“Our goal is to teach as many people as we can to recreate safely in bear country. This gives folks a chance to practice their bear spray technique without any danger,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for Idaho Fish and Game. “It’s a hands-on way to learn a potentially life-saving skill.”

Fish and Game staff will be on hand with educational trailers and displays that highlight coexisting with bears, proper storage of attractants, and what to do during a bear encounter.

For those who have expired bear spray canisters lying around, the Idaho Master Naturalists will accept them and ensure they are properly disposed of at the Wildlife Festival.

Why bear safety matters in Island Park

According to Brower, bear attacks are rare, but they do happen. Reports of bears getting into unsecured garbage in Island Park neighborhoods and campgrounds are more common.

Island Park is grizzly and black bear country, with homes and cabins surrounded by the national forest. That means bears frequently pass through neighborhoods in search of high-calorie meals—and unfortunately, they often find them in unsecured garbage, pet food, bird feeders, or chicken coops.

Bears getting into garbage is a perennial problem in the Island Park area. The public is encouraged to be bear aware and heed the tips offered by Idaho Department of Fish and Game | Fish and Game, courtesy photo

“Bears are incredibly smart and have an exceptional sense of smell,” Brower said. “If they find food near people once, they’ll likely be back—and that’s when the problems start.”

When bears become accustomed to human food sources, they grow bolder and less afraid of people. This can lead to property damage, dangerous encounters, and ultimately, the bear’s euthanization.

“In most of these cases, relocating the bear doesn’t work,” Brower explained. “Once they’re food-conditioned, they often travel great distances to find more. That’s why prevention is key.”

On Thursday, a male grizzly bear was euthanized in Island Park after it reportedly became used to receiving food from people living in a nearby neighborhood.

Fish and Game recommends the following steps to help reduce conflicts:

Remove bird feeders between April and mid-November

Feed pets indoors

Store trash in certified bear-resistant containers, or in a garage until the morning of pickup

Don’t keep coolers, refrigerators, or freezers outside

Secure chicken coops and compost bins

Clean grills after each use

“If a bear does visit your property or camp area, take steps immediately to remove food sources. The bear may return once or twice, but if it finds nothing, it will likely move on,” said Brower.

Wildlife Festival extras

In addition to the robotic bear demonstration, Friday’s Wildlife Festival at Harriman State Park will feature live music, a taco truck, raffles for bear-resistant containers, and other family-friendly activities.

“This free event is all about education, but we want it to be fun and approachable,” Brower said. “The more people learn how to live responsibly in bear country, the safer it will be for everyone, including the bears.”

To report a bear conflict in the Island Park area, contact the Upper Snake Regional Fish and Game Office at (208) 525-7290. For more tips on coexisting with bears, visit the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee at bebearaware.