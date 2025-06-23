Support Pebble Creek Ski Patrol operations at 22nd annual Wildflower Music Festival - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Pebble Creek Ski Area in Pocatello.

POCATELLO – It’s time once again for Southeast Idaho’s annual harbinger of summer, the 22nd annual Wildflower Music Festival.

It’s happening Saturday, June 28 from noon to 9 p.m. at Pebble Creek Ski Area.

Long regarded as the best way to spend a Saturday, Wildflower has established a reputation for great music, good food and a vibe you can soak up all day long.

Established by Pebble Creek Ski Patrol in 2003 as a fundraising event, Wildflower Music Festival continues to grow with help from numerous local sponsors and a partnership with Pebble Creek Ski Area.

Held at the base area of the resort, this year’s Wildflower boasts a main stage, great food and drink, activities for kids of all ages, a Vendor’s Row featuring local merchants, raffles, and a trail race. Pebble Creek Ski Area will be operating Sunshine Lift from 3 to 7 p.m. with an opportunity to view the beautiful scenery from above the venue.

Musical acts this year include Shawn Barnby, SpudMother, Steelhead Redd, The Opskamatrists, and headliners Give It To ‘Em Florabelle. The festival starts at noon, and the music kicks off at 1 p.m. All are encouraged to join in the fun. Wildflower Music Festival 2025 promises to deliver, and we want you there!

Limited parking is available, and carpooling is highly recommended. Vehicles carrying three or more festival-goers park for free!

Proceeds from this event support Pebble Creek Ski Patrol operations, rescue equipment and medical supply purchases, building repairs, and continuing education opportunities provided through National Ski Patrol.

Kids 12 and under are free. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.