This 1-year-old Husky is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Lucy, a 1-year-old Husky, is our Pet of the Week.
She came to the Snake River Animal Shelter as a stray with her brother, Sky. He’s been adopted, but she still needs a good home.
Operations manager Romi Weaver says Lucy would best thrive in a home with another dog.
“It keeps her busy, keeps her occupied. She loves that attention from other animals,” Weaver says.
To meet Lucy face-to-face, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.
