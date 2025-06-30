This 1-year-old Husky is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Lucy, a 1-year-old Husky, is our Pet of the Week.

She came to the Snake River Animal Shelter as a stray with her brother, Sky. He’s been adopted, but she still needs a good home.

Operations manager Romi Weaver says Lucy would best thrive in a home with another dog.

“It keeps her busy, keeps her occupied. She loves that attention from other animals,” Weaver says.

To meet Lucy face-to-face, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.