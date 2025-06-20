Three individuals arrested and charged in separate meth trafficking cases - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Three individuals in eastern Idaho have been arrested and charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and other misdemeanor drug charges.

POCATELLO

Savonte Michael Randolph was charged on May 22 with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.

If convicted, Randolph faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

According to court documents, on May 22, a trooper with Idaho State Police conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford F-150 on Interstate 15 near milepost 72 in Pocatello.

The trooper reported the driver, later identified as Randolph, was cited for speeding, but the trooper noted the smell of marijuana coming from the truck.

The trooper asked Randolph how much marijuana was in the truck, and Randolph answered that he had come from Colorado and that there was no marijuana.

The document states Randolph continued to tell the trooper there was no marijuana and that a different individual had smoked inside the truck prior, but he did not smoke himself.

The trooper asked Randolph to open the glove box and then inquired if he would participate in a field sobriety test. The man said he was willing to do so.

The document states that the trooper told Randolph that once he got out of the truck, there was enough probable cause to search the vehicle and his person.

The trooper found a vape pen, which was later tested and came back positive for THC.

The search of the truck resulted in two black duffle bags, one of which contained a take-out bag, which contained a white substance.

The document states Randolph admitted to the trooper it was meth, and the vape pen also contained THC.

The white substance was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 479.9 grams.

Randolph is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline at 1:15 p.m. on June 24.

CEDRON

An early morning execution of a search warrant on Monday led to the arrest of two individuals charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine.

Adam Jared Reid was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor possession charges for a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Meghann Anne Wagoner was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, and the same misdemeanor counts as Reid.

If Reid and Wagoner are convicted, both face a minimum of three years to life in prison.

According to a press release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted at 6:30 a.m. at a residence near Henderson Canyon in Cedron, Idaho.

According to court documents, the home search resulted in five bags of a mushroom-like substance, a green leafy substance, and two bags of a crystalline substance. Multiple bongs, pipes, vapes, and trays were also found.

The crystalline substance had tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 186.9 grams. The mushrooms tested positive for psilocybin and weighed 125.8 grams.

The green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana, but the documents do not state the weight.

The document states Wagoner was interviewed and said the methamphetamine was Reid’s but that she had also used some of it.

When Wagoner was taken to the Bonneville County Jail, deputies found a THC vape pen on her person. The vape tested positive for marijuana.

Reid and Wagoner are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing before Magistrate Judge Jason Walker at 1:30 p.m. on July 2.

Though Randolph, Reid and Wagoner have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.