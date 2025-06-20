Understanding skin cancer - East Idaho News

Understanding skin cancerPublished at
Q: How do I know if I have skin cancer?
A: The best way to know is to monitor your skin regularly and look for changes. Any new growth, sore that doesn’t heal, or a change in a mole could be a warning sign. The ABCDEs of melanoma — Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color variation, Diameter over 6mm, and Evolving. —are useful guidelines. If you notice anything suspicious, schedule an evaluation with a dermatologist.
Q: What does skin cancer look like?
A: Skin cancer can appear in several forms. Basal cell carcinoma often looks like a pearly or waxy bump. Squamous cell carcinoma might appear as a firm, red nodule or a flat lesion with a scaly crust. Melanoma, the most serious type, may look like a mole that changes shape, size, or color. Because appearances vary, any persistent skin change should be checked by a professional.
Q: How can skin cancer be prevented?
A: The most effective prevention is sun protection. Wear broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, seek shade during peak sun hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), wear protective clothing, and avoid tanning beds. Regular skin checks also play a critical role in prevention and early detection.
Q: What treatments are best for my skin cancer?
A: Treatment depends on the type, size, location, and stage of the skin cancer. Options include surgical removal, topical medications, radiation, and Mohs micrographic surgery, which is a highly effective technique for certain skin cancers. Your dermatologist will work with you to help determine which treatment is best for you.
Q: How often should I have a skin cancer screening?
A: Generally, adults should have a full-body skin exam once a year. However, if you have a history of skin cancer, numerous moles, fair skin, or a family history of melanoma, more frequent exams may be recommended. Monthly self-exams at home are also encouraged.
Q: Is there a specific time of year when skin cancer becomes more of a concern?
A: Yes, summer is a critical time to practice sun protection. Increased sun exposure during outdoor activities can raise the risk of UV damage, which contributes to skin cancer. However, sun protection is important year-round — even on cloudy days and during winter months.
Final Thoughts:
Skin cancer is highly treatable when caught early. Regular check-ups, self-awareness, and daily
sun protection are your best defenses. If you have concerns about your skin or notice changes,
don’t wait—consult with a dermatologist.
