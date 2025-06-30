Understanding tests to manage and diagnose diabetes - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

In the realm of diabetes management and diagnosis, two tests often come into focus: the fasting glucose test and the A1c test. Both are crucial tools in assessing blood sugar levels, but they serve different purposes and are used in varying contexts. Understanding when to use each test

can help in effectively monitoring and managing diabetes.

What is a fasting glucose test?

A fasting glucose test measures the level of glucose in the blood after an individual has not eaten for at least eight hours. This test is typically used to diagnose diabetes or prediabetes. It provides a snapshot of how much glucose is in the blood at a single point in time, which can be particularly useful for identifying high blood sugar, known as hyperglycemia, or low blood sugar, known as hypoglycemia, in a controlled setting.

When is a fasting glucose test appropriate?

There are three situations where fasting glucose tests are particularly helpful:

Initial Screening: The fasting glucose test is used as an initial screening tool for diabetes, especially in individuals with risk factors such as obesity, family history of diabetes, or symptoms of high blood sugar.

Monitoring: It can be used to monitor glucose levels in individuals already diagnosed with diabetes to ensure their management plan is effective.

Pre-surgical Assessments: Sometimes fasting glucose tests are required before surgery to ensure blood sugar levels are stable.

What is an A1c Test?

The A1c test, also known as the hemoglobin A1c or HbA1c test, measures average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months. It does this by assessing the percentage of hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells, that is coated with sugar or glycated.

When is an A1c Test appropriate?

An A1c Test is most often used in the following settings:

Long-term Monitoring: Ideal for monitoring long-term glucose control in individuals with diabetes. It provides a broader view of how well blood sugar levels are being managed over time.

Diagnosis: An A1c Test can be used to diagnose type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. An A1c level of 6.5% or higher on two separate tests indicates diabetes.

Adjusting Treatment Plans: This test can help doctors adjust diabetes treatment plans by providing insights into how well the current management strategies are working.

What are the key differences with the tests?

Time Frame: Fasting glucose provides a snapshot of current blood sugar levels, while A1c offers an average of blood sugar levels over several months.

Preparation: Fasting glucose requires fasting, whereas A1c does not require any special preparation.

Usage: Fasting glucose is often used for immediate assessment, while A1c is used for long-term monitoring and management.

Both fasting glucose and A1c tests are essential in the diagnosis and management of diabetes, each offering unique insights into blood sugar levels. By understanding the differences and appropriate contexts for each test, individuals and healthcare providers can better manage and monitor diabetes, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes.

Kirk Bigley grew up in East Idaho. He served eight years in the United States Navy before becoming a PA. He returned to Idaho and is proud to serve patients of all ages at East Idaho Community Care Westside.