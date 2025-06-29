Woman killed in Caldwell rollover crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CALDWELL — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Friday at 29484 Farmway Road in Caldwell.

A 49-year-old female from Caldwell was driving northbound on Farmway Road in a black 1997 Ford Explorer.

The Ford Explorer went off the right shoulder, over corrected, crossed the southbound lane of travel, and rolled into a nearby field. The driver was not wearing a seat-belt and succumbed to their injuries at scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.