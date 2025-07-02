2 men, 1 woman killed in plane crash near West Yellowstone - East Idaho News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana – Three people were killed in an airplane crash near West Yellowstone, Montana Friday afternoon.

It happened at 1:41 p.m. near South Plateau Road south of West Yellowstone, according to a news release from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say in the news release that the U.S. Department of Transportation Aero Division reported three people had taken off from the West Yellowstone Airport just before midnight on July 17. It crashed a short time later, the cause of which is still being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two planes were sent to search for the missing aircraft. It was located a little after 2 p.m. on Friday in a densely forested area.

Multiple search and rescue teams were deployed to the site and confirmed the people onboard the plane were dead. Their names are Rodney Conover, 60, of Tennessee, Madison Conover, 23, also of Tennessee, and Kurt Enoch Robey, 55, of Utah. Their families have been notified.

“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to thank all the agencies who participated in the location and recovery of the decedents and the continued investigation into the cause of the crash,” the news release says. “(He) extends his deepest condolences to the Conover and Robey families for their respective losses.”