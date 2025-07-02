2 new judges named in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the 7th Judicial District.

The 7th Judicial District Magistrate Commission has selected Jacob B. Workman as a new Bonneville County magistrate judge. Mr. Workman will fill the new magistrate judge position approved by the Idaho Legislature as of July 1, 2025.

Jacob B. Workman has been the managing attorney for the Idaho Legal Aid Services Inc. in Idaho Falls since 2017. Prior to that, he was a staff attorney with the same office. Mr. Workman graduated with his associate’s degree from Salt Lake Community College and with his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah. He graduated magna cum laude with his Juris Doctorate degree from the Gonzaga University, School of Law in 2015.

The Magistrate Commission also selected Michael A. Kirkham as a new Bonneville County magistrate judge. Mr. Kirkham will replace the position vacated by the Honorable Brendon Taylor, who was appointed to serve as a district judge on June 2, 2025.

Michael A. Kirkham has been the Idaho Falls city attorney since 2023. Prior to that, he worked as the assistant Idaho Falls city attorney since 2014. He also worked in private practice at a general practice law firm. Mr. Kirkham served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable John R. Stegner, Latah County, Idaho, district judge. Mr. Kirkham graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brigham Young University-Idaho. He graduated with his juris doctorate degree from the University of Idaho, College of Law in 2012.

The Magistrate Commission chairman, Administrative District Judge Steven W. Boyce, announced the appointment after the commission interviewed highly qualified candidates (four seeking appointment for the new position and four seeking appointment for Judge Taylor’s position). Judge Boyce and the Magistrate Commission are confident that the people of Bonneville County and the 7th Judicial District will be well served by the appointees. Judge Boyce further complimented the Magistrate Commission for its thorough examination of the candidates and expressed the judiciary’s appreciation for the contribution made by each member.

Upon appointment, magistrate judges serve an 18-month probationary period after which they stand for retention election in the county in which they are seated, and, if retained, serve a term of four years.