A glowing debut: Pocatello’s Neon Fest lights up downtown - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A perfect summer evening set the stage for the inaugural Neon Fest in historic downtown Pocatello on Saturday. Organized by Randy Dixon and the Relight the Night Committee, the event drew a great crowd to enjoy the festivities.

Local favorites Eaton and Sanders, a duo well-known in the Pocatello music scene for nearly two decades, reunited on stage for the first time since 2018.

The highlight came when the restored Idaho Motel sign was lit for the first time at its new home at LookPoint, making it the 22nd sign since the Chief Theater sign, which started it all, was lit in 2013.

Before leading the countdown and flipping the switch, Dixon — who has spearheaded efforts to bring historic neon signs back to life — declared Pocatello the “Neon Capital of Idaho.”

As darkness settled in, families gathered on the grass to watch the movie “Cars” under the stars, closing out a night full of fun and community spirit.

If you couldn’t make it, here’s a look at some of the night’s moments:

A large crowd gathered at Lookout Point in anticipation of the Neon Fest events. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Mike Sanders and Steve Eaton took the stage for the first time since they played in Pocatello in 2018. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

It was a beautiful evening for dancing to the music of Eaton & Sanders at Pocatello’s Neon Fest | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

There were plenty of reasons to cheer and applaud at Pocatello Neon Fest as Eaton & Sanders took the stage; plus, the lighting of the restored Idaho Motel sign. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com