After new federal regulations, 59% of Idaho’s driver’s licenses and ID cards are Star Cards - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Almost 60% of Idaho driver’s licenses and state ID cards are REAL ID compliant Star Cards, a state official told a committee of legislators Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

The Idaho Star Card complies with federal REAL ID regulations that the U.S. Congress passed calling for enhanced security features in identification following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

On May 7, the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, began enforcing REAL ID requirements for airport security checkpoints, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. Idaho driver’s licenses that are not Idaho Star Cards are still accepted for driving but are not compliant with REAL ID and are not accepted at airport security checkpoints or federal buildings like courthouses, transportation officials said.

Idaho has offered the Idaho Star Card since 2018, but interest in the Idaho Star Card increased this year as the TSA’s May 7 enforcement deadline loomed, said Lisa McClellan, the Division of Motor Vehicles administrator for the Idaho Transportation Department. McClellan briefed legislators who serve on the Idaho Legislature’s Interim Committee on Federalism.

Now, 59% of all Idaho driver’s licenses and state ID cards are Idaho Star Cards, McClellan told legislators.

In her presentation, McClellan emphasized that obtaining an Idaho Star Card is optional. If Idahoans don’t want to obtain the Star Card they can use a U.S. passport, Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler card, a photo ID from a federally recognized Native American tribe, a permanent resident card, a border crossing card, a U.S. Department of Defense ID and more to enter airport security checkpoints and federal buildings like courthouses.

McClellan said that 921,000 Idahoans have an Idaho Star Card driver’s license or state ID, while 836,000 Idahoans have a U.S. passport.

“Our goal is to have an awareness campaign for our customers to have a choice,” McClellan told legislators.

“The fact that our customers have a choice means that they can decide whether or not they would like to have a star on their driver’s license or ID, or if they would like, to choose one of those other forms of ID.”