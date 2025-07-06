After police chase, Caldwell man arrested for allegedly firing gun at home - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) – A Caldwell man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of multiple felony offenses after he allegedly fired shots into a residence and then led police on a chase.

A Caldwell Police Department news release said that at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and learned that a residence had been struck by bullets. The intended female victim lived there and had been stalked by the suspect, a 68-year-old man, police said.

They located that man at his residence, where he got into his pickup truck, ignored police commands and fled the scene, according to the release. The chase ended when officers used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver near East Ustick Road and South Kimball Avenue to stop the suspect’s truck.

During the PIT maneuver, an officer’s car left the roadway, causing damage to the vehicle and injury to the officer, the release said. The officer was transported to a hospital, treated and released, according to the release.

The release also said another officer’s patrol vehicle was struck by the suspect’s car, and that vehicle sustained damage as well.

Police searched the suspect’s truck and found a loaded handgun, which they believe was used in the shooting, the release said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding causing damage, driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing officers, and other charges, according to Canyon County jail records.