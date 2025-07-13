AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 12-year-old Idaho Falls girl found safe in Colorado - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Tatiana Fuentes, 12, has been located in Colorado and is safe, according to a release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The two suspects are in police custody.

Additional details will be released at a later time.

The department offers their sincere thanks to community members and media partners across the region and law enforcement partners in Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — An Amber Alert has been sent to residents in eastern Idaho to look for 12-year-old Tatiana Fuentes, who Idaho Falls Police believe left home in the middle of the night with two adult men. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said Tatiana was last seen at her Idaho Falls home on East 16th Street on the night of Saturday, July 12, around 11 p.m. She was not in her room on Sunday morning.

Tatiana was reported missing shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when family couldn’t find her, according to an IFPD news release.

The teen is believed to be with two men: 18-year-old Marvin Juan Godoy Castillo, possibly from Texas, and a second man who has not been identified.

Police say that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop in the Swan Valley area on a 2012 Dark Blue Ford Focus. The driver was stopped and warned for speeding, according to the release.

After Tatiana was reported missing and information began circulating among law enforcement, the deputy who made the stop recognized the girl in the back seat of the car was Tatiana and shared the information with investigators.

Because of this, police have photos of both men, and a vehicle description and plate number.

Tatiana is a Hispanic female with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5’2” tall and approximately 75 pounds. She has pierced ears and may have a temporary tattoo of a butterfly on her left forearm. She may be wearing pink Air Jordans, according to the release.

Marvin Juan Godoy Castillo is an 18-year-old Hispanic male. He has dark brown or black hair, and dark eyes.

The second male is around 20 years old, also Hispanic, with dark hair and eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and a black hat at the time of the traffic stop.

The car is a 2012 Dark Blue Ford Focus, with a silver bumper on the front and an after market spoiler on the back. It has a Texas license plate of WBP6759.

They are possibly headed to Colorado, according to the Amber Alert.

Anyone with information about these three individuals or the car they are traveling in should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.