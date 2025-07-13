Ammon Arts Community Theatre to perform 'Newsies' this summer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to attend Ammon Arts Community Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Newsies” that will hit the stage later this month.

The musical will take place at the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, located at 4941 1st Street in Idaho Falls. Showtimes will be July 24 to July 26, July 28 to July 29 and Aug. 1 to Aug, 2 at 7 p.m. There will also be matinee shows at 2 p.m. on July 26 and Aug. 2.

“I have an affinity for shows that have an emotional depth to them, and I love that ‘Newsies’ is based on a real story of the plight of the working children in New York,” Director Tasha Bere said. “I enjoy bringing shows that are fun but also have an emotional impact on the people who are involved it in, as well as the audience.”

Bere said the story revolves around a group of kids in the 1900s who lived off of selling newspapers, and a man who owns a newspaper in town who decides to raise the price.

“We get to see them (the newsies) travel from these kids who are just surviving but are in high-spirits doing so to them being brought down by the system and struggling with these things they feel are out of control,” Bere explained. “Ultimately, (they choose) to act and make a difference so it can help them and others like them.”

She said she knows Newsies has been performed a lot in the area, especially as a children’s show, but she emphasized that Ammon Arts Community Theatre’s production will be different.

“We have spent hours upon hours upon hours making sure that everything from the costumes to the choreography to the lighting is going to be as exceptional as we can make it,” Bere added. “I definitely would say this is a summer family show not to be missed.”

Courtesy Anna Durfee

The show consists of about 45 actors — a mix of children and adults — and rehearsals got underway at the beginning of May.

“We try to focus really hard on getting lots of new talent around here into our community theatre. We like to invite everyone to be a part of the shows,” Assistant Director Hannah Linford mentioned. “I think we were pretty successful (with the cast for this show). We got a lot of new blood.”

Bere hopes people who attend feel inspired by how much their individual choices and actions can impact their community.

“I want people to come see the show and say, ‘Wow that was impressive, and how can I make part of this mean something more to me in my life?'” Bere said.

Linford also wants audience members to leave the show with a feeling of hope.

“I love the message of hope through this,” Linford stated. “That not only can you individually make a difference but that the community will come around you and your friends don’t necessarily have to be blood for you guys to have real abiding love between each other.”

Tickets to the event are $12 for an adult and $10 for seniors and children. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or bought at the door.