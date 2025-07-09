Authorities identify suspect in 4-person homicide near Burley - East Idaho News

RUPERT – Fifty-six-year-old Ben Naylor of Burley is in custody for his alleged connection to a four-person homicide in Rupert on Tuesday.

That’s the latest from authorities, who released his name in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The Rupert Police Department initially said Tuesday that they’d found a female dead in her home at 1024 F Street a little after 3 p.m.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Rupert Police Department on the investigation. They said Wednesday that two additional victims were located in Cassia County, and a fourth was found in Minidoka County.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names.

Law enforcement says they found the suspect and quickly arrested him with the help of Idaho State Police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe he acted alone.

Although there is no ongoing threat to the public, specific details about what investigators believe Naylor’s motive to be or what happened still aren’t available. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“We understand there is considerable public interest in this case. However, we are mindful of preserving the integrity of future judicial proceedings and ask for the public’s patience as the investigation continues. When possible, we will certainly provide more information as it becomes available,” local law enforcement says in a news release. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the victims’ families during this profoundly difficult time.”