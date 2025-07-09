Suspect tied to homicide investigation in Cassia County is in custody - East Idaho News

RUPERT – A suspect is in custody amid a homicide investigation in Cassia County Wednesday.

The alleged homicide happened Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office. Few details have been released.

In a related post from the Rupert Police Department, Chief Jeff McEwen reports they found a female lying dead on the floor in a home at 1024 F Steet a little after 3 p.m.

“Upon arrival, emergency services found circumstances that appeared suspicious, and investigators were called to the scene,” McEwen says in the post.

In an update Wednesday morning, the police department says it was a homicide and that the suspect is in custody. It’s not clear whether it’s the same suspect Cassia County Sheriff’s Office referenced, but both agencies appear to be working together on the case.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a woman claiming to be a niece of the deceased sent EastIdahoNews.com an email saying her aunt and uncle were found shot in their home.

She pointed us to the Facebook posts from the sheriff’s office and the Rupert Police Department.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the woman and the two law enforcement agencies. No one was available for comment, but both agencies confirm additional information will be coming Wednesday.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation. There will be more information coming tomorrow (Wednesday), but in the meantime there is no active threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

“Additional information will be released later today (Wednesday),” Rupert Police wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.