'Axe cancer for Jax.' Friends, family invite community to fundraising event for 2-year-old boy  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Friends and family are inviting the community to rally around a two-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with cancer for a fundraising event this Wednesday.

McKinzie Huntsman and her husband, Jeffrey, have three boys. Kru and Jax are twins, two years old, while Brooks is six months old.

Jax was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On July 9, “The Axe Cancer for Jax Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction” will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at The Barn on 1st Street in Idaho Falls. There will be a loaded potato bar by donation and a silent auction. Click here to learn more.

Jax went to the doctor in June after McKinzie told EastIdahoNews.com that she noticed he wasn’t acting like his usual self.

“He is kind of like our hell on wheels, tough kid, go, go, go, busy boy. A couple of weeks before we ended up taking him to the doctor, he just kind of acted really off to me,” she said. “His appetite really decreased. He would go out and play, but he just wouldn’t go out for very long. He wanted me to carry him and hold him a lot.”

She described him as very independent, and this was out of character.

“Anybody who knows Jax (knows) he is the busiest body. He never sits down. He is on his bike. We have a little motorized four-wheeler that he just goes ham on! Loves it, never stops. He plays hard. He is very adventurous,” she said.

On June 9, McKinzie took Jax to his pediatrician. Blood work was done at 8 a.m., and by 1 p.m., she got a phone call that his labs were positive for leukemia.

“When I got the call, it was the most devastating news I ever received, but I feel like my mom gut deep down knew something was wrong. I kind of was mentally preparing,” she said.

At 6 p.m., the Huntsman family was over in Salt Lake City at Primary Children’s Hospital, ready for Jax to get treated. He was admitted and started chemotherapy. He’s supposed to be in Utah for a month in case of any complications.

The Huntsman family | Courtesy photo

McKinzie said chemotherapy treatments are expected to last for two years and will be done in phases. He is currently three weeks into chemo.

“Things have been going really good. He is responding well. Chemo is not a fun thing to be on, and he’s definitely been a trooper,” McKinzie said.

Meanwhile, family and friends are standing by Jax and his family, doing all they can to help them. Driving back and forth from Utah, getting hotels, food, and gas will be financially draining.

Rachel Norman is McKinzie’s sister-in-law, who is helping organize the Wednesday fundraising event. She said hearing the news about Jax was shocking.

“As an aunt, I think our entire family was heartbroken and devastated. We know he’s such a strong, amazing little boy, and we have no doubt that he’s going to pull through this,” Norman said.

She said 100% of the proceeds from this event will go to the Huntsman family.

“We know eastern Idaho is full of generous, big-hearted people — and whether it’s through attending the event, donating an auction item, or simply keeping Jax in your prayers, every single act of kindness makes a difference. This is about more than just raising money — it’s about reminding Jax and his family, as well as others fighting battles like his, that they’re not alone,” Norman added.

There is a Venmo account where people can donate @axecancerforjax. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any Idaho Central Credit Union to the account: Donations for Jax (Huntsman).

“Definitely so grateful that I have such wonderful family and friends and a community that are willing to rally behind us and support us and help us how they can. We are so blessed,” McKinzie said. “Jax is such a tough kid. He has handled this with such grace, considering all that he’s going through.”

If you would like to follow Jax’s journey on Facebook, click here to join the group which posts updates.