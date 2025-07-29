Bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with cheese - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

These bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with cheese are the perfect bite-sized indulgence, combining crispy bacon, sweet dates, and creamy cheese for an effortlessly elegant appetizer. Ingredients 24 Medjool dates pitted

4 oz goat cheese

12 slices bacon cut in half

toothpicks

honey – optional for drizzling

fresh herbs (ex. rosemary and thyme) -optional Instructions Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil for easy cleanup. Carefully slice one side of each date to create an opening (don’t cut all the way through). Remove the pits (if not already pitted). Fill each date with about 1 teaspoon of cheese. Use a small spoon or your fingers to stuff the cheese inside. Press the date closed around the cheese. Wrap each stuffed date with a half slice of bacon. Secure the bacon with a toothpick. Place the wrapped dates seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20–30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the bacon is crispy and golden. Optional Toppings:Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with fresh herbs for extra flavor before serving.

