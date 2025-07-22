Blackfoot’s Summer Madness doubles as Broadway grand reopening - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — After months of dust, detours and construction cones, Broadway Street in downtown Blackfoot is officially back open and local businesses are throwing a summer party to celebrate.

The second annual Downtown Summer Madness will be held Saturday, July 26, from 12 to 5 p.m., and this year’s event is extra special. It doubles as a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated stretch of Broadway between Bridge and Pacific streets, scheduled for 1 p.m.

Organized by downtown merchants and the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce, the block party is a tribute to local business, resilience and revitalization.

Despite months of limited access and disruptions to parking and foot traffic during the $500,000 infrastructure overhaul, downtown businesses stayed the course and now they’re ready to celebrate in a big way.

“It’s a celebration of small businesses, community spirit, and the improvements to our city,” said Julie Bench, owner of Tilden Co. and one of the event organizers.

Visitors can expect an afternoon filled with live music from local band favorite Dirt Road Renegade, boutique shopping, food vendors, and over 20 pop-up shops, in addition to the brick-and-mortar businesses on the block.

Sidewalk sales are just part of the fun at Blackfoot’s second annual Downtown Summer Madness on July 26. | Courtesty photo

Participating businesses are offering special promotions and activities to encourage guests to explore the whole downtown area. A Bingo game will guide shoppers to various businesses on the block and beyond, offering prizes for those who complete their cards.

The Broadway construction, which began in March, was the first phase of a larger downtown revitalization project. Crews replaced pavement, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks to improve safety and aesthetics in the heart of the city.

Though the project came with its share of headaches for merchants, many now see the finished product as a turning point for downtown.

“We invite everyone to come enjoy the fun and rediscover all that downtown Blackfoot has to offer,” said Bench. “It’s going to be awesome.”

The block party is free and open to the public. For a map of the businesses and more information follow Blackfoot Downtown Summer Madness on Facebook.