Children drugged in human-trafficking sex ring in underground bunker - East Idaho News

BRENT, Alabama (WVTM) — Authorities in Bibb County uncovered a child sex ring involving at least six children, with the youngest victim only 3 years old, in an underground storm shelter near a home in Brent.

The official indictment shows William McElroy, whose home the shelter was found near, and Dalton Terrell are charged with human trafficking and sexually abusing children in an underground bunker. A third man, Andres Trejo-Valaquez, is charged with human trafficking. All three men were indicted on July 11.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said this investigation started in February after concerns of sexual abuse were reported. Court documents list the children as being between the ages of 3 and 10 years old at the time the abuse happened.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Jones described the scene inside the storm shelter, saying, “There were chairs and beds and things of that nature and the children were drugged by Mr. Trejo and tied to the bed, into the chair, into a pole. And then people would come and pay money to have sex with these children.”

Jones indicated that there could be more victims and perpetrators involved in the case. He mentioned that a fourth person has been indicted by the grand jury, but the name cannot be released as the individual has not been arrested yet.

The charges in the case include:

McElroy: four counts of rape in the first degree, six counts of human trafficking in the first degree, six counts of sodomy in the first degree, four counts of kidnapping in the first degree

Terrell: six counts of rape in the first degree, twelve counts of sodomy in the first degree, five counts of human trafficking in the first degree.

Trejo-Valaquez: six counts of human trafficking in the first degree

“There are some allegations with individuals that we will have a hard time identifying, just because we don’t know their names. And the children were drugged, according to one of the co-defendants. And so they may not be able to recognize or be able to identify anyone,” Jones said.

Jones said many of these details came from some of the defendants themselves. The investigation has been challenging for authorities, who have been working on the case since the beginning of the year.

“It absolutely infuriates me. But we have to kind of put that aside and just do the job. That’s all we can do,” Jones said.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.