Coach who saved colleague in cardiac arrest is surprised for Feel Good Friday during practice - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email this week about a coach who sprang into action and likely saved the life of another coach. This is what it said:

On July 9, during an Idaho Falls High School Cross Country team run at Community Park, Coach Craig Enos unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest. Fellow Coach Alan McMurtrey acted immediately by contacting emergency services and performing CPR until they arrived. He was competent, trained, and prepared. Thankfully, with the assistance of an AED, EMT’s were able to revive Coach Enos and transport him to EIRMC where he recovered and later had a defibrillator placed in his chest.

As a Cross Country mother, I feel indebted to Coach McMurtrey for saving Coach Enos’s life that morning. These men have both been instrumental in the lives of my children and deserve to be recognized by our community, and especially Tiger Nation. Their impact on thousands of student athletes has extended far beyond the cross-country course. They share a coaching legacy spanning more than 20 years and together they have built a program that has produced 20 state trophies and 7 team state titles. Coach McMurtrey teaches his athletes that their Idaho Falls Cross Country “roots run deep.” Those roots were first planted by him. Please honor his commitment and service to our children, our community, and his colleague and friend, Coach Enos.

We decided to surprise Coach McMurtrey and Coach Enos for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!