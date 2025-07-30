Convicted Rexburg sex offender gets new charges - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A local man, who was convicted in a prior case involving lewd conduct with children, has been charged again after a family member reported he had allegedly sexually assaulted a then-10-year-old girl numerous times.

Eric Talamantes-Tellez, 57, was charged with one felony count of child sexual abuse and two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child.

According to the court documents, a complaint was filed against Talamantes-Tellez by a family member on Nov. 17, which alleged he had sexually assaulted a victim three times in October and in the spring.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim in January, during which she told the detective that Talamantes-Tellez reached under her shirt and touched her chest.

The second time, the victim said Talamantes-Tellez had entered her bedroom and reached down the front of her pants and sexually touched her. This occurred again, in the spring, when the victim was in the primary bedroom.

He is scheduled for an arraignment before District Judge Steven Boyce at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Talamantes-Tellez was previously convicted in a prior case in 2022, where he was charged with two felony counts of child sexual abuse and three counts of felony lewd conduct with a child for assaulting a different victim.

According to court documents, Talamantes-Tellez was interviewed by officers with the Rexburg Police Department over the allegations, where he admitted to kissing a then-6-year-old girl in August 2011.

Other allegations involved three instances of lewd conduct with the 6-year-old.

He had accepted a plea agreement in exchange for a guilty plea on one count of lewd conduct and one count of child sexual abuse. His other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced on Nov. 9, 2023, to two and a half years fixed and seven and a half years indeterminate for each count, but they were to run concurrently. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

Talamantes-Tellez is currently housed in the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna.