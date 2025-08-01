 COURTROOM INSIDER: Inside the Bryan Kohberger investigation - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER: Inside the Bryan Kohberger investigation

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” new details are revealed about the Bryan Kohberger investigation. Nate Eaton speaks with Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger and Jeff Nye, the Criminal Division Chief for the Idaho Attorney General.

