Delicious, easy mini pretzel dogs - East Idaho News

These easy pretzel dogs are the perfect game day snack, combining juicy hot dogs wrapped in golden-brown soft pretzel dough for the perfect salty, savory bite. Whether you’re hosting a crowd or just craving something deliciously nostalgic, these pretzel dogs are sure to hit the spot! Ingredients 1 can (13.8 oz) refrigerated pizza dough

8 hot dogs (any kind — regular, beef, or turkey)

1/4 cup baking soda

4 cups water

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Coarse salt (pretzel or kosher salt) Instructions Set to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it. Roll out the dough into a rectangle and cut into 8 strips about 1 inch wide. Wrap one strip around each hot dog in a spiral, slightly overlapping as you go. Pinch the ends to seal. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Slowly add baking soda (careful, it will bubble). Reduce to a simmer and gently drop each wrapped hot dog into the water for 20–30 seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on the baking sheet. Brush each pretzel dog with beaten egg. Sprinkle with coarse salt to taste. Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm with mustard, cheese dip, or ketchup.

