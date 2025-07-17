Elizabeth Smart answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home 23 years ago this summer. She was found nine months later and her story of survival has been shared around the world.

I was honored to chat with Elizabeth. Here’s what I asked her:

It’s been 23 years since you were kidnapped from your home. While you were gone, how did you remain hopeful?

Over the past few years, you have been involved in a lot of cool causes. Can you tell me about the Elizabeth Smart Foundation?

What do you like best about being a mom?

When someone we love experiences something traumatic, do you have any suggestions on what to say to them?

A lot of girls my age have anxiety or depression. Do you have any suggestions on ways to cope with those issues?

What are some activities you like to do as a family?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

