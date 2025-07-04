Fugitive arrested on suspicion of murder in Idaho shooting - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Two days after Christopher Holloway was fatally shot on the Boise Bench, a man wanted on a California warrant was arrested and considered a suspect.

On Thursday, that man was served with an arrest warrant on a murder charge, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Christopher Holloway, 23, was killed late Sunday night, his body found in a parking lot on N. Dalton Lane. An ongoing investigation identified James Martinez, 43, of Nampa, as a suspect, and Martinez is now in the Canyon County jail, accused of shooting Holloway.

Boise police, in collaboration with the Nampa Police Department, discovered that Martinez had a warrant related to a parole violation in California, which allowed them to arrest him Tuesday while they continued the murder investigation, the release said. Two other people face charges related to allegedly assisting Martinez.

A 40-year-old woman, who is said to be in a relationship with Martinez, was arrested on suspicion of criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

A 63-year-old woman will face a charge of harboring a felon, the release said, noting that she is related to the suspect. Both crimes are felonies.

Police said in the release that the 40-year-old woman and Holloway were acquaintances who had some sort of a dispute prior to the shooting.