Gwyneth Paltrow is 'very temporary' Astronomer spokesperson after executives' scandal at Coldplay concert - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Just when we thought the Coldplay Jumbotron controversy had run its course, Gwyneth Paltrow has entered the chat.

The Academy Award-winning actress and Goop founder appeared in a new – and very funny – ad for Astronomer, the tech firm whose former CEO and human resources chief launched a million memes after being shown on a Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert last week.

“I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” Paltrow said in the clip shared on the company’s Instagram on Friday night, adding that Astronomer had received “a lot of questions over the last few days.”

In addition to her other hats, Paltrow, of course, is also the famously “consciously uncoupled” ex-wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who at a concert in Boston last week inadvertently revealed an intimate moment between two top executives at Astronomer – who were seen embracing but immediately ducked from view – during a performance of Coldplay’s “Jumbotron Song.”

Kristin Cabot and Andy Bryon on the ‘kiss cam’ at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts. | @calebu2/TMX via CNN Newsource

“Whoa, look at these two,” Martin quipped at the time. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The moment caused a major internet sensation and an immediate spotlight on Astronomer. Both executives shown in the video have since resigned.

In the clip featuring Paltrow on Friday, the “questions” she addresses do not deal with the controversy, but rather the tech-focused business dealings of New York-based firm Astronomer.

The clip’s caption read simply, “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”