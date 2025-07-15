Idaho approves $15M grant to upgrade emergency response system to Next Generation 911 - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission on July 10 approved a $15 million grant to modernize the state’s emergency response system.

The money will go toward moving Idaho’s decades-old analog 911 infrastructure to a secure, digital network called Next Generation 911, according to a press release from the Office of Emergency Management.

“We are proud to have been part of the process in developing a strategy to bring Next Generation 911 to Idaho,” Commission Chairman and Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said in the release. “This transition will save lives and strengthen the connection between 911 callers and our law enforcement, fire and EMS teams. It’s a major step forward in ensuring every Idahoan has access to fast, reliable emergency response.”

The more-advanced system will allow dispatch centers to receive real-time mobile location data, text messages, photos, videos, and live call transcription, the release said. The system would also include the technology and connectivity needed to route calls based on an exact location, including specific rooms in large buildings.

The system, called NG911, is built to handle call surges during disasters, the release said.

The grant will go toward a phased implementation to bring online the 42 of Idaho’s 44 counties that are participating in the grant program. Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission 911 Program Manager Eric Newman told the Idaho Capital Sun that the implementation should take about 18 months.

The funding comes through the Emergency Communications Grant Fee, a 25-cent surcharge on phone bills.

The commission also approved a $1.33 million grant to support Geographic Information System projects in communities across Idaho to help integrate with NG911. The funds will help create a four-person team to work directly with counties throughout the state, including the 32 that do not have a GIS professional on staff, the release said.

The commission and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management “will work closely with counties and emergency response partners to support implementation, training, and public education throughout the rollout process.”