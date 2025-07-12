Idaho Department of Water Resources signs order predicting water shortfall  - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued a new order finding that the Twin Falls Canal Co. may experience a water shortfall during this summer’s irrigation season.

The Idaho Department of Water Resources announced Friday that Director Mathew Weaver signed a methodology order forecasting the Twin Falls Canal Co. may face a shortage of 75,300 acre-feet of water during the 2025 irrigation season.

Acre-feet is a unit of volume expressing the amount of water needed to cover one acre of land in water one foot deep. For comparison, a football field without the end zones is a little bit bigger than one acre.

Water issues in Idaho are extremely important to farmers who depend on water to irrigate their crops.

Under Idaho law, surface water users with senior – or older – water rights like the Twin Falls Canal Co. have priority over water users with junior water rights who are pumping water from the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.