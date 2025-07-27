Idaho DOGE committee asks for public to report government ‘waste’ - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — In its first official act, the Legislature’s new DOGE Task Force announced Friday that it has launched an online portal for the public to report government “duplication, waste and inefficiencies.”

The eight-member joint committee, with House and Senate representatives, held its inaugural meeting at the Statehouse in Boise. House and Senate Republican leaders formed the task force following this year’s legislative session. The acronym, DOGE, is a nod to tech mogul Elon Musk’s federal cost-cutting initiative, housed under the Department of Government Efficiency.

Rep. Jeff Ehlers, who’s co-chairing the Idaho committee with Sen. Todd Lakey, said the effort marks the first time since the 1970s that state leaders have undertaken an government overhaul. Ehlers said he anticipates DOGE being a “multiyear activity,” with the goal of recommending legislation as soon as 2026.

“We actually want to get results from this committee,” said Ehlers, R-Meridian.

The new online portal — accessible here — asks the public to fill out a form identifying “instances of government duplication, waste or inefficiencies” along with potential solutions. “Your submission will be reviewed and incorporated into our ongoing efforts to make government processes more efficient and improve services,” the form says.

DOGE member Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said she hopes the task force takes seriously the public’s recommendations.

“If we start to get a lot of feedback from the public, which I’m guessing we will, I don’t want that to slip through the cracks, because we’re focusing on how many employees we’re going to get rid of or consolidate or what have you,” she said.

When convening the task force in April, Republican leaders pointed to three “primary areas of concern:”