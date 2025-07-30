Idaho woman missing after sending ‘troubling’ text. Family turns to public for help - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Nampa police have started a missing-person investigation and those close to the woman have turned to the public for help.

Alexis Tovar’s family said she never returned home Monday night. The Nampa Police Department confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that detectives are investigating.

“Her family and community are extremely concerned for her safety, and we are trying to raise as much awareness as possible in hopes of locating her,” Hayley Greenwell, who has been assisting the family, said in an email to the Statesman.

Tovar left her mother’s Nampa home at 10 a.m. Monday morning, saying she had plans to go to a lake with friends, according to a social media post by her brother, David Tovar. She then sent her mother a photo of a fish at 7:30 p.m. from what may have been the Snake River, and another text at 10 p.m. saying she was dropping friends off in Boise and would be home soon, according to her brother.

Greenwell said Tovar’s mother got a message that “raised serious concerns for her safety.”

“The next morning, at 6:30 a.m., her mother received a troubling message from Alexis’ phone,” David Tovar said. “The message mentioned regretful actions and a desire to seek help from a local hospital support team the family trusts.”

David Tovar said the family has not seen or heard from Alexis since then.

“Her phone appears to be off, and she is not responding on any platform,” her brother said.

Greenwell said Alexis Tovar, 31, is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray tank top, blue jean shorts and white Nike shoes.

She drives a 2010 dark red Dodge Charger with plate number 20 60610, according to Greenwell.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to her brother at 208-968-8753 or the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257, option 1.

David Tovar and Greenwell did not immediately respond to the Statesman’s request for additional information.

The Nampa Police Department said it would provide an update with new information as detectives learn more.