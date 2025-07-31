Inmate accused of killing Utah police officer now accused of attacking jail deputies - East Idaho News

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KSL.com) — The man charged with capital murder in the death of Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser is potentially facing additional criminal charges after allegedly attacking multiple deputies at the Utah County Jail.

Michael Aaron Jayne, 43, of Garrett, Indiana — who is already awaiting trial on a charge of aggravated murder — is being housed in the Utah County Jail, now for investigation of additional potential charges of aggravated assault by a prisoner, two counts of assault by a prisoner, and criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, deputies found undisclosed contraband in Jayne’s jail cell, according to a police booking affidavit. Jayne was taken to an interview room to be questioned about what was found.

“Deputies escorted Jayne to an interview room, and a short time later, two uniformed deputies walked into the room with the intention of talking to Jayne about the contraband items that were found in his cell. The interviewing deputies reported that Jayne was polite and respectful during the initial interaction,” the affidavit states.

But as the deputies questioned Jayne, his “demeanor quickly changed to anger,” the affidavit says, and “Jayne became aggressive and threatening toward deputies.”

At one point, Jayne “quickly sprang out of his chair” and began throwing punches at deputies who attempted to place handcuffs on him, according to the affidavit.

As three deputies struggled with Jayne, one deputy was able to pin him against a wall. Jayne then focused on that deputy and knocked his eyeglasses off.

“Jayne began clawing at the deputy’s face until he got to his eyes. The deputy indicated that Jayne showed no intent to strike him with his fist, instead he was targeting the deputy’s eyes, attempting to gouge his eyes with his fingers. The deputy indicated that Jayne was able to dig his finger deep into his right eye socket, attempting to dig his eyeball out of his head,” the affidavit alleges.

The two other deputies delivered “knee and elbow strikes” until Jayne let go of the third deputy’s face.

“Jayne then grabbed the deputy’s eyeglasses in his right hand and continuously stabbed the deputy approximately six times with the sharp metal earpiece of the eyeglass frame, targeting the rib cage and stomach area. The earpiece did not puncture the deputy’s skin,” according to the affidavit.

Two deputies were treated at a local hospital and later released.

“The first deputy had skin ripped out from the inside of his lower right eyelid, a scratch that just missed his cornea, and swelling and scratches around both eyes. The deputy has limited vision in his right eye and must wear an eye patch,” the affidavit says.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is hopeful that the deputy will regain full use of his eye.

The second deputy suffered a bone chip in his elbow. A third deputy suffered a sprained hand.

Jayne is already facing the death penalty if convicted of murder. He is accused of intentionally running over Hooser with a semitruck on May 5, 2024. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for November.