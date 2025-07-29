ISU announces new state-of-the-arts esports arena will be built on campus - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO –– Idaho State University is thrilled to announce a major gift from Direct Communications Rockland, Inc. that will establish the new Direct Communications Esports Arena on the ISU campus. The partnership continues Direct Communications’ deep commitment to rural education and student enrichment across Idaho.

The $520,000 gift will support construction of the state-of-the-art facility, with project groundbreaking anticipated for Fall 2025, and completion targeted for Jan. 1, 2026. The new arena will serve as the hub for ISU’s growing Esports program and a high-tech gathering space for students from all disciplines.

“This generous investment from Direct Communications expands access to cutting-edge technology for ISU students while strengthening our ability to support student wellness, teamwork, and innovation,” said President Robert W. Wagner. “We are incredibly grateful to Tim May and the outstanding Direct Communications team for their continued support of Idaho’s students.”

Lowell Richards, associate vice president for auxiliary services at ISU says that Esports is an important part of campus life and improving student and community engagement.

“Esports on college campuses is more than just entertainment; it’s a gateway to involvement and a sense of belonging. It brings students together, fostering a community where they can connect, collaborate, and compete.”

Direct Communications is a longstanding benefactor of ISU, playing a key role in multiple initiatives including the INCLUDE project, which provides access to mental health and educational resources to rural high school students across the state, as well as the enhancement of Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium, home to Bengal Softball.

In recognition of this contribution, ISU Esports will launch an annual Direct Communications Youth Esports Invitational, beginning after completion of construction, and continuing through at least 2030. Richards says that the current Esports lounge does not have the capacity or equipment to host tournaments, so the Direct Communications Esports Arena is a welcome addition to the Esports facilities at ISU.

“We knew this partnership for the Esports Arena was right for us because it aligns with the goals of Direct Communications. It is about more than just gaming– it is about bringing the best to communities and schools by connecting them to the rapidly evolving digital world. That is what our company is all about, providing high speed internet to rural communities to help bridge the digital divide,” said Tim May, General Manager of Direct Communications. “We are happy to partner with ISU to empower the next generation of Idaho’s innovators.”

For more information on the Esports program or this partnership, visit isu.edu/esports or contact the ISU Foundation.