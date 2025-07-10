Lemhi man accused of falsifying where he killed wolves so he could get a larger bounty - East Idaho News

LEMHI– A Lemhi man has been criminally charged after he allegedly lied about where he killed wolves so he could receive larger bounties on them.

Brock Oliver has been charged with four counts of grand theft by deception. If found guilty, Oliver could spend up to 56 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $20,000.

Court documents state from January 2023 to February 2024, Oliver hunted five wolves: two in Hull Creek, one in Squaw Creek, one in Spring Creek and one in Colson Creek. All four areas are identified by The Foundation for Wildlife management as “standard reimbursement units,” meaning for each wolf killed, Oliver should have received $500.

Instead, Oliver allegedly falsely reported all five wolves to have been killed in “increased reimbursement units,” where the payout was higher — up to $2,000 per wolf.

Court documents allege Oliver was paid $6,500 more than he should have been through the deceit.

On March 4, Idaho Fish and Game officials initiated a complaint against Oliver. On June 17, criminal summons were issued by Magistrate Judge Andrew Robert Woolf.

Oliver’s preliminary hearing is set for July 21 with Woolf.

Though Oliver has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.