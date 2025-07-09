Local families organizing Disney trivia night to benefit the American Cancer Society - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two local families are trying to raise $12,000 for the American Cancer Society by September, and they’re hoping your knowledge of Disney will help them do it.

Gray Augustus, Dusty Bee and both of their families are organizing a trivia challenge night titled “The Crown of Knowledge, Disney Trivia Adventure” to raise awareness and money for cancer research.

According to Augustus, the families participate in a yearly tradition where they choose a charity to support and raise money over the course of a year.

This year, the families decided to support the American Cancer Society after confronting the disease in their own lives.

The children selling plants to benefit the American Cancer Society. | Courtesy Dusty Bee

“I’ve had bladder cancer myself,” says Augustus. “My wife’s aunt got diagnosed with cancer as well, and so she’s been going through chemo treatments. At my place of business, we actually lost one of our co-workers to cancer. It was one of those things where a bunch of us had experience with it.”

Bee says he recently lost his father to cancer in October, which also contributed to the decision to support cancer research in 2025.

“All the money you pay to get in will go directly to the American Cancer Society,” says Bee.

Not only are the families planning a trivia night, they are also organizing a raffle for a free family trip to Disneyland, free soda for a year from Soda Tsunami, free clothing from Ferrell’s Fine Clothing, a $50 gift card to Farr’s Candy and more.

American Cancer Society raffle flyer. | Dusty Bee

Their kids are also helping in their own ways, such as running the races with their dads and setting up other fundraisers.

“Our kids have gotten involved,” says Augustus. “My daughter sells plants to raise money for the society as well. Our goal is by September, we’re trying to raise $12,000, and we’re currently sitting at just about $7,000 in fundraising.”

Margo Augustus selling plants to benefit the American Cancer Society. | Courtesy Dusty Bee

The trivia event will be held July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the MC Theater at ARTitorium on Broadway. Tickets are $15 each, and you can buy them in advance here.

“Even if someone’s not a super Disney nerd, they can still have fun with it,” says Augustus. “It’s a total family-friendly event, and all ages are welcome to come.”