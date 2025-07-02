Looking back: Body found after man missing for almost two years, and two arrested for setting off fire alarm - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of June 30 to July 6 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A body found in the Snake River was identified, The Bingham County News reported on July 1, 1915.

The body was identified by County Coroner Dinwoody and Dr. E.M. Brookfield, of Idaho Falls, as the remains of George Neal. Neal had disappeared in September 1913.

Neal’s body was “decomposed beyond recognition,” but he was identified by his dental work.

Neal was called “Tiny” by his friends and was “very prominent and popular” in Idaho Falls. He owned the Brooks Hotel in Idaho Falls for many years and served as a city councilman. He was serving his third term when he disappeared.

“For several years prior to his death, adversity overtook him, and debt and sickness drove him to leave his room one night in his night robe, which he left on the bank of the river, and sought relief from the mental and physical sufferings in the icy waters of the Snake River,” the article states.

At some point, his clothes were found on a rock below a railroad bridge. Members of his family reportedly thought that “during a fit of despondency brought on by illness,” he had jumped into the river and drowned.

“It was never known definitely … what had become of Mr. Neal until the discovery of the body has apparently solved the mystery of about two years standing,” The Bingham County News stated.

Neal’s father died while he was missing but Neal’s mother and sister, who lived in Idaho Falls at the time, requested the body be transported from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls. He was going to be buried next to his father.

1926-1950

RIRIE — Two people were arrested for allegedly sounding a fire alarm in Ririe, The Rigby Star reported on July 1, 1926.

Leonard Webster and Frank Fitzgerald, of Ririe, were arrested after community members made a complaint that they “disturbed the peace” early Sunday morning by sounding the alarm.

“(It caused) no small amount of excitement,” the paper said.

The two were going to be tried before Judge Groom on July 2, 1926, at 10 a.m. They were being held on a $200 bond which they posted.

1951-1975

AMMON — A 13-year-old boy involved in a dynamite blast was listed in “good” condition following the incident, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on July 1, 1964.

Steven Richardson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Verl Richardson, of Ammon, was injured Sunday evening while playing with dynamite at his home.

He had reportedly placed some black powder into a metal capsule, ignited it then capped it when it exploded. A Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy said the black powder had been found several weeks earlier at the Pumice, Inc. plant near Ammon.

Two other boys were with Richardson at the time of the explosion. Craig Swensen, 13, and his brother, Linden, 11, were there but did not unwrap the dynamite.

Richardson underwent surgery for one of his arms and leg. He was recovering at the Sacred Heart Hospital.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 21-year-old Fort Hall man was arrested on a charge of obscene conduct, the Idaho State Journal reported on July 3, 1977.

Nathon Mafsaw was suspected of standing under a night light in a service station parking lot while urinating. The arrest was made at the Husky station.

Mafsaw was put in jail on a $100 bond, pending arraignment.