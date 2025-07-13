Missing, endangered advisory issued for Utah teen who was previously missing for months - East Idaho News

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A missing, endangered advisory has been issued for Alisa Petrov, 15, of South Jordan. Petrov previously went missing late April before turning herself into police in Colorado Springs on June 1.

Alisa Petrov, 15, was reportedly last seen in the area of 200 E 10600 S in Sandy at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. She is described as White, with brown eyes and blonde hair. She reportedly left on foot wearing a yellow shirt and flower-pattern skirt.

Petrov suffers from depression and anxiety, officials said, and does not have her medication with her. She is reportedly known to hitchhike. During her last disappearance, Petrov hitched rides from vehicles and semis out of Utah to Colorado.

Petrov does not have a phone, officials said. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact South Jordan Police immediately at 801-840-4000 and reference case number SJ25-21035.

Petrov’s Last Disappearance

Petrov went missing on April 21 and turned herself in at the Colorado Springs Police station on June 1. The South Jordan Police Department told ABC4.com that she was found “alive and healthy.”

After finding several online messages exchanged between Petrov and three separate men, detectives believed Petrov was trying to get to Las Vegas, Nevada. The three men, including Samuel Mitchell, 41, of Herriman, Utah, have been charged in connection with Petrov’s disappearance. The other two have been identified as Matthew Nicholas Menard, 35, of Miami, Florida, and William Taylor Glines, 37, of Texas City, Texas.

What to do when speaking to law enforcement about a missing person

Here are some suggestions to keep in mind if someone you know goes missing. Utah officials suggest taking notes on interactions with law enforcement to keep track of details such as officer names, dates and times of interactions, the case number, and what the officers say.

When working with local law enforcement to report a missing person, it is recommended one shares as much information as possible about the missing person, including but not limited to:

Full name or nicknames.

Recent photos.

Date of birth and age at the time they disappeared.

Gender/sex.

Detailed physical description (including unique scars or tattoos).

Date of disappearance.

Medical conditions.

Last known location.

Social media accounts.

Additional resources

For more information, the Department of Public Safety has a page on its website dedicated to resources for missing persons, as well as pages to view missing persons from Utah.

Additional hotlines and resources originally compiled in a 2021 guidebook are available below:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888

National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs): 833-872-5176

National Runaway Safeline: 800-786-2929

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

StrongHearts Native Helpline: 844-762-8483