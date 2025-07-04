New business in Idaho Falls sells fireworks year-round - East Idaho News

New business in Idaho Falls sells fireworks year-roundPublished at
IDAHO FALLS – As locals stock up on fireworks this Fourth of July, one business owner wants to help people celebrate all year long.
Neon Boom Fireworks opened last month at 5475 Beach Drive in Idaho Falls. It’s a warehouse building offering any type of firework you can think of.
“Everything — all the consumer fireworks,” owner Casey Jones tells EastIdahoNews.com about his inventory. “We’re the biggest, the best and the cheapest, by far.”
Take a look inside in the video above.
The 42-year-old Idaho Falls man loves the Fourth of July and being able to get his hands on good fireworks. He grew up in northern California and never had access to them as a kid. He and his family moved to Idaho Falls in 2020 in search of a better life.
He lit fireworks with his family that first summer in Idaho and has never felt more alive.
“It’s party time!” he recalls saying then.
When asked why the business is open year-round, Jones’ reply was “Why not?”
“There’s a lot of demand year-round. People coming through from California visiting, senior nights, birthdays, graduations, weddings, Pioneer Day, Christmas, New Years — tons of stuff,” says Jones.
With the exception of a sister who lives in the area and another relative from McCall, Jones says he has no other ties to the area. He’s enjoyed life in Idaho over the last five years and is proud to call it his home.
“I love Idaho — freedom and good people, good weather,” he says.
He loves to see people celebrate their freedoms and aims to please customers with the products available at his store.
Jones is looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July with his family.
He’s also reminding people that the celebration doesn’t have to end on July 4. Customers can shop year-round and continue celebrating for any occasion.
“The mindset in Idaho for years has been to go to Wyoming to get the good stuff. Now they don’t have to. Customers can save half the price and the drive and stay here locally,” says Jones.
Neon Boom Fireworks is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with a 9 a.m. closing time on Monday.