New business in Idaho Falls sells fireworks year-round - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – As locals stock up on fireworks this Fourth of July, one business owner wants to help people celebrate all year long.

Neon Boom Fireworks opened last month at 5475 Beach Drive in Idaho Falls. It’s a warehouse building offering any type of firework you can think of.

“Everything — all the consumer fireworks,” owner Casey Jones tells EastIdahoNews.com about his inventory. “We’re the biggest, the best and the cheapest, by far.”

Take a look inside in the video above.

The 42-year-old Idaho Falls man loves the Fourth of July and being able to get his hands on good fireworks. He grew up in northern California and never had access to them as a kid. He and his family moved to Idaho Falls in 2020 in search of a better life.

He lit fireworks with his family that first summer in Idaho and has never felt more alive.

“It’s party time!” he recalls saying then.

Fireworks at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in 2022. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo Where did fireworks originate? Though the first Independence Day solidified the yearly use of fireworks in America, it wasn’t the first time they were used. The first use of fireworks, according to many historians, dates back to 200 B.C. in China. “It is believed that the first natural ‘firecrackers’ were bamboo stalks that when thrown in a fire, would explode with a bang because of the overheating of the hollow air pockets in the bamboo,” the American Pyrotechnics Association reports. The Chinese reportedly believed that doing this would “ward off evil spirits.” Hundreds of years later, sometime between 600 and 900 A.D., a Chinese alchemist created the first man-made fireworks when he mixed potassium nitrate, sulfur and charcoal to make a black powdery substance now known as gunpowder. “This powder was poured into hollowed out bamboo sticks (and later stiff paper tubes),” the article says. The gunpowder allowed people to weaponize fireworks as they engaged in combat with their enemies. During the Renaissance era in the 13th and 14th centuries, fireworks were widely used in public celebrations and became a popular form of entertainment. “Legend has it that Captain John Smith set off the first fireworks display in the American colonies in Jamestown, Virginia in 1608. He and other settlers used the fireworks to celebrate special events,” according to the American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation. Over the years, fireworks displays have become more sophisticated, resulting in large-scale, multi-colored exhibitions. Today, many fireworks shows are computer programmed and synchronized to music, including the Melaleuca Fireworks show in Idaho Falls. Radio host Glenn Beck explained in a recent broadcast that “what you see in the sky (this fourth of July) is a melting pot … of creativity and innovation” that represents one of the most noble ideas set forth by the founding fathers. “E pluribus unum — out of many, one,” Beck said. “Out of so many sources and so many countries, we will all watch our one fireworks display and celebrate one truth. We’re still a country called the United States of America, and we are free.”

When asked why the business is open year-round, Jones’ reply was “Why not?”

“There’s a lot of demand year-round. People coming through from California visiting, senior nights, birthdays, graduations, weddings, Pioneer Day, Christmas, New Years — tons of stuff,” says Jones.

With the exception of a sister who lives in the area and another relative from McCall, Jones says he has no other ties to the area. He’s enjoyed life in Idaho over the last five years and is proud to call it his home.

“I love Idaho — freedom and good people, good weather,” he says.

He loves to see people celebrate their freedoms and aims to please customers with the products available at his store.

Jones is looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July with his family.

He’s also reminding people that the celebration doesn’t have to end on July 4. Customers can shop year-round and continue celebrating for any occasion.

“The mindset in Idaho for years has been to go to Wyoming to get the good stuff. Now they don’t have to. Customers can save half the price and the drive and stay here locally,” says Jones.

Neon Boom Fireworks is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with a 9 a.m. closing time on Monday.