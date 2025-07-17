Owner of local fencing supply shop says DIYers are his bread and butter - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – After working as a wholesale sales rep for years, Aaron Capello found his true calling as the owner of a fencing company in Idaho Falls.

He and his wife, Ashley, opened The Fence Shop at 3166 North Lockheed Circle last June. The company, which is housed in a 4,000-square-foot industrial building on a 1-acre lot, provides customers with all the materials, parts and accessories necessary for building a fence around their home or property.

The business caters to the do-it-yourself market, which Aaron says is appealing to customers in an era when budgets are tight and there is an influx of people to the area.

“We’ve seen a lot more DIYers walk through the door this past month just wanting to do their own projects,” Capello tells EastIdahoNews.com. “With the housing market the way it is, a lot of people don’t have the money for a professional install. They’re leaning towards DIY service, and we’re the best outlet for that service.”

Industry professionals seem to agree. The Fence Shop recently earned the Idaho’s Best award in the building supply category.

Aaron is thrilled with the recognition and the response from the community.

“That was a really big achievement,” Capello says of the award. “We pride ourselves on quality service.”

Aaron originally hails from Hawaii, where he met his wife and started his career digging holes for a private company.

They eventually transferred to Utah, where she is from, and Aaron continued working up the ranks in the same company to become a sales rep and wholesale manager.

“While I was doing the wholesale thing, I traveled the country meeting a lot of mom-and-pop operations, and I fell in love with the whole wholesale aspect,” Capello says.

A job prospect in Idaho Falls didn’t pan out, and that’s what led them to open The Fence Shop.

Although Capello doesn’t have any previous experience in fencing specifically, he says it’s the customer service aspect of the operation that appeals to him.

“I just like catering to families. I missed helping out that customer from start to finish. I like to see it through. Rarely do I get to see the finished product (with the fencing company) because I’m not the one installing it, but when customers leave a review and a picture, it’s so rewarding,” he says.

After a year of operation, he’s hoping to branch out and offer additional services, like decking and railing materials.

“The goal is to overtake the whole building and make it a one-stop shop for all outdoor essentials,” says Capello. “I’ve created a lot of partnerships in my career, and the sky’s the limit.”

The Fence Shop is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday.