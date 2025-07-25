Pocatello woman finds success as beauty influencer and bestselling author - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — What started as a personal quest to understand her changing skin turned into a full-blown career transformation beyond her wildest dreams for Lauren Hale, a 44-year-old mother of three from Pocatello.

Today, she’s a nationally recognized beauty influencer, bestselling author and digital creator with more than 800,000 followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Hale never set out to be famous. For years, she taught kindergarten and special needs preschool, jobs she loved.

But as she approached her 40s and began experiencing the effects of perimenopause, her skin changed — and so did her outlook. She began researching beauty products that could better suit mature skin and discovered SEINT cosmetics, a company specializing in makeup for women over 40.

“I realized I wasn’t the only one struggling,” Hale said. “I started looking for answers and made it my mission to help others.”

Following her gut instinct, Hale quit her job as a teacher and became a SEINT makeup artist, sharing tutorials online that focused on realistic, age-appropriate techniques for women navigating the same life stage.

Beauty influencer Lauren Hale gives an online make-up tutorial geared toward women over 40. | Courtesy photo

Her early videos gained a modest following, but everything changed in 2022 when her tutorial on the “Dos and Don’ts of Makeup Over 40” went viral in a big way. The video caught the attention of “Good Morning America,” which reached out for an interview.

“When GMA called, my husband answered the phone. I thought it was a joke,” Hale recalled. But it was real. Producers flew to Pocatello to film a segment which she described as “so much fun!” From there, her story was also featured in The New York Post and The Daily Sun.

Watch Hale’s “Good Morning America” segment here.

Despite her newfound success, Hale hit an emotional wall. At age 42, she began battling anxiety, depression, and hormone imbalances related to midlife changes. Rather than retreat, she once again leaned into her experience and growing platform, deciding to write a book that could help other women facing similar struggles.

“I had so many nights where I asked myself, ‘What am I doing?’” she said. “I think my husband thought I was crazy.”

The result was “Girl, Put On Your Lipstick – The World Needs You,” a guide to living authentically and reigniting your spark in your 40s and beyond. Hale wrote, published and marketed it on her own.

“I feared I’d only sell one book, and that would be to my mother,” Hale said. However, to her shock, the day her book launched on Amazon, it hit bestseller status and was even spotlighted on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Lauren Hale’s book became a surprise Amazon bestseller in just one day and featured on a Times Square billboard. | Courtesy photo

“I was so grateful and felt so much joy,” Hale said. “To see so many women cheering me on—it was an incredible feeling.”

Endorsing a variety of health and beauty products, many from Ulta and Sephora, Hale’s blog and YouTube channel offer accessible, authentic and filter-free tutorials designed with real women in mind. Her content covers everything from makeup tips for hooded eyes and perimenopause-friendly skincare to supplement suggestions and time-saving beauty hacks—such as creating an eye-catching look with just two shades or prepping your skin for a big day in just minutes.

Though she’s thriving in her second act, Hale admits that self-doubt still creeps in — especially when reading harsh or mean-spirited comments online.

However, Hale’s commitment to serving and motivating others remains unwavering. Although she focuses on empowering women over 40, she offers advice for women of all ages.

“No matter how old you are or what the world tells you, you are already enough. If you choose to believe the negativity, it can block you from your purpose,” she said. “Follow your intuition. Lean into where you are and serve others. Everything else will fall into place.”

For now, Hale is at a good place in her life, focused on creating content, spending time with her husband and teenagers, and considering speaking engagements.

“I’m so happy I made a career change. I’m living a dream and doing things I never imagined,” she said. “It’s never too late to follow your heart.”

To follow Hale, go to laurenhalebeauty.com where her social media links can be found. Hale’s book is available on Amazon.